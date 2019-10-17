You might remember these Sooners when they were WVU football targets
WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Oklahoma players that at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitments as well as how they have turned out in college.
So without any further waiting, which Sooners were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?
West Virginia offered the Canadian product and drew his interest early on in his recruitment but as more schools got involved the Mountaineers fell out of the race. West Virginia did not make his initial top five and did not receive an official visit. Gallimore would ultimately commit to Oklahoma in January after taking his official visit the previous September. Gallimore saw his largest role in his junior season recording 50 tackles and appearing in 13 of the Sooners 14 games. He is one of the centerpieces to the Sooners attack up front in his final season with the program.
