Young DL ready for roles with West Virginia football

The Mountaineers are equipped with a solid first unit including Dante Stills, Akheem Mesidor and Taijh Alston but needed to find quality depth behind them in the defensive scheme.

West Virginia needed some of their younger players along the defensive line to take a step forward during the course of fall camp.

That made the performance of several players all the more important this fall such as redshirt sophomore Jordan Jefferson, redshirt sophomore Jalen Thornton and redshirt freshman Sean Martin.

That was even amplified further when head coach Neal Brown announced that Tennessee transfer Darel Middleton would be unavailable for the opener against Maryland.

Combined that aforementioned group has only played a total of 106 combined snaps on the defensive side of the ball last season with Thornton playing a bulk of those with 70 across 8 games.

Jefferson (33 snaps) appeared in only 5 games during the 2020 campaign, while Martin (3 snaps) was limited to a single game as a true freshman in mop up duty.

Jefferson played 186 snaps as a true freshman but admittedly was thrust into a role he was not quite ready for as a young player on the defensive front. But now two-seasons later, Jefferson seems to be playing the best football of his career and is primed to seize a large role with the second wave.

The same can be said for Thornton who was established himself as a key contributor along the defensive line this fall after carving out a rotational role a season ago up front.

“They really earned those backup opportunities. We needed them to make a step going forward into fall camp and they did,” Brown said. “…I thought Jalen and JJ did a nice job and they’re ready to play and they’re playing the best football of their careers right now.”

That was one of the primary things that the coaching staff had to see out of those two and when you couple the fact that Martin has made significant strides as well at defensive end it’s encouraging for where the unit could be this fall.

Martin will almost assuredly end up inside down the line but given where he’s at from a developmental standpoint and with his strength it makes the most sense to get him on the field as a disruptive presence on the edge for now.

“Right now, being able to hold up on the defensive line that fits his strength with where he’s at. Long term he’s a guy that can play all over the front for us which is what we look for,” coordinator Jordan Lesley said.

Now, being productive in practice and in a game are two very different concepts but finding replacements for the depth and experience that was up front last year is no easy task.

Middleton will eventually be ready to help, but in the meantime it will be those younger players that have to carry the bulk of the responsibility as the program looks for production up front.

“You obviously don’t know until you get to Saturday but with how they’re perform and execute the game plan, but they’ve had really good camps and those three guys are three that we’ve talked about that have to contribute,” Lesley said.