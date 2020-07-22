WVSports - Zarbnisky signs contract with Phillies

The signing was announced by the West Virginia baseball program via Twitter.

🖊SIGNED. Congrats to @Zarb26 for signing a pro contract with the @Phillies ! Well-deserved following a terrific Mountaineer career! #HailWV pic.twitter.com/Vni5iovwJw

The Marietta, Georgia native was a redshirt senior for the Mountaineers last season and sat out the 2019 season due to a herniated disk in his lower lumbar spine. As a result, he was granted a medical hardship waiver by the NCAA.

Zarbnisky was having a stellar 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the spring sports season to an abrupt end. He led the team with a .431 batting average, 28 hits, 16 runs and 13 stolen bases in 16 games. He also tallied nine RBIs.

As a relief pitcher, Zarbnisky picked up two saves and allowed just one hit and no runs in 4.2 innings on the mound.

He had one year of eligibility remaining with the NCAA Division I Council granting all spring-sport student-athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic shortening the 2020 spring sports season.

Zarbnisky spoke to WVSports.com this past April about his future in baseball and although things were still up in the air for him at that time, he was open to various options such as signing with an MLB team, returning to Morgantown for one more year or playing in an independent baseball league.

“It’s still all up in the air right now,” he told WVSports.com back in April. “Just gotta figure out what’s best for me when that time comes around. But baseball is what I love and what I always wanted to pursue so it’s definitely a big option and what I’m leaning towards right now.”

No West Virginia players were selected during the shortened five-round MLB Draft that took place on June 10-11.

Zarbnisky is the first player from this past season’s West Virginia team to sign as an undrafted free agent. Isaiah Kearns, a former outfielder and right-handed pitcher for the Mountaineers who transferred to Pitt-Johnstown, signed with the Baltimore Orioles.

According to MLB.com, "all 30 teams may sign an unlimited number of high school and college players who went undrafted for a maximum of $20,000 each."