{{ timeAgo('2018-06-21 03:02:00 -0500') }} football

Wolff camps at WVU, now in the mix?

Wolff camped at West Virginia Monday.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Englewood (Fla.) Venice quarterback Hayden Wolff has changed quite a bit since the last time he was on campus at West Virginia following his freshman season two years ago.

Now heading into his senior campaign this fall, the 6-foot-5 signal caller has filled out adding a total of around 50-pounds to his frame while honing in on his craft as well.

“Two years ago I threw for coach and I came back and developed a little bit and added weight. I’m a different player now and that shows,” he said.

