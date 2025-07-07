2027 athlete Brian Dillard talks West Virginia offer

(Photo by Orange Observer)

Orlando (Fla.) First Academy 2027 athlete Brian Dillard visited West Virginia and left with the news that the Mountaineers were offering him a scholarship. Dillard, 6-foot-0, 155-pounds, spoke with wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett and he informed him of the news that the Big 12 Conference program was extending an offer. “I was excited. They gave bee on my top list of schools to go to,” he said.

Garrett informed Dillard that he was impressed with his explosiveness and playmaking ability at the wide receiver spot and believes he would be a good fit in the scheme. He also was able to get to know many of the other coaches as well. “The coaches are really cool. I feel like I’ll have a great relationship with them,” he said. Dillard was impressed with the visit to West Virginia and believes that another is likely in store down the road based off what he saw during the course of the trip. “The campus is really nice, and they take care of their athletes,” he said. Dillard also holds offers from Pittsburgh, Purdue, Wake Forest and South Florida and is looking for a program where there is loyalty to the players, a good developmental track and a strong education.