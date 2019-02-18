As the old saying goes, you can’t judge a book by its cover and Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis got a firsthand look at that concept on his junior day stop at West Virginia.

Lewis, 6-foot-5, 235-pounds, admittedly didn’t know what to expect coming into his visit to check out the Mountaineers football program but left with a very positive impression.

“I really liked it up there. I love the vibe I got when I came into Morgantown,” he said. “I loved the coaches; I loved coach (Jordan) Lesley. I really liked that place, I really do.”