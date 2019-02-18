Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 03:09:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 DL Lewis on WVU visit: 'I loved it there'

Lf4bjr9tadkdg71dtoee
Rivals.com
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

As the old saying goes, you can’t judge a book by its cover and Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis got a firsthand look at that concept on his junior day stop at West Virginia.

Lewis, 6-foot-5, 235-pounds, admittedly didn’t know what to expect coming into his visit to check out the Mountaineers football program but left with a very positive impression.

“I really liked it up there. I love the vibe I got when I came into Morgantown,” he said. “I loved the coaches; I loved coach (Jordan) Lesley. I really liked that place, I really do.”

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}