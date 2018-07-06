Lake Wells (Fla.) 2020 running back Johnny Richardson isn’t the biggest prospect but he more than makes up for it with his speed. That was front and center at the West Virginia one-day camp in June.

Richardson, 5-foot-7, 178-pounds, put that on full display when he was timed at 4.4 in the 40-yard dash during the Mountaineers camp event last week drawing the attention of those in attendance.