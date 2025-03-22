What players could return for West Virginia next season?

(Photo by © Chris Jones-Imagn Images)

West Virginia is likely to face major roster turnover once again, as Darian DeVries left for Indiana and two from this year's team have already entered the transfer portal. The Mountaineers will also lose five seniors to eligibility, making only three scholarship players who saw the court this season as well as two others who redshirted.

Advertisement

Sencire Harris

Sencire Harris is one of the mainstays from this year's team, starting all 32 games for the Mountaineers. Harris, known for his tenacity on defense, was able to be the leading force behind WVU's defense this year. Harris was named to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team, while he played 27 minutes per game, averaging 5.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Harris' athleticism and upside make him a quality candidate to return next season. Also, his experience in the Big 12 and being able to continue to develop offensively provides a lot of upside for a new coach. Harris has two years of eligibility remaining.



Amani Hansberry

Amani Hansberry is another key part of this past season's team, starting 24 games and playing in 31. Hansberry played the five position but has the ability to play the four due to his athleticism and ability to stretch the floor. Hansberry averaged 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this year, shooting 42.9 percent from the field. Hansberry scored more than 15 points nine times this season and also had four double-doubles. Hansberry also has multiple years of eligibility remaining making him a useful target to keep around, as he was a sophomore this past season.

KJ Tenner

It's not often there is a true freshman guard who has real experience in the Big 12, but that's exactly what KJ Tenner brings to the table. Tenner was thrust into the lineup at different points throughout the season in what was an up-and-down first season with the Mountaineers. Tenner averaged 2.4 points per game this year, but the talent is certainly there. Tenner was named Mr. Basketball in Class 4A in the state of Tennessee prior to coming to WVU, and he showed his ability to be viable on both ends of the floor at times this season. Tenner also has three years of eligibility remaining.

Harris Elezovic

Harris Elezovic was supposed to be out of eligibility, but due to the recent NJCAAA ruling allowing extra eligibility. Elezovic was in his first year at WVU, and was used mostly to help with depth at the five position. He played in 13 games, playing more than seven minutes just once. He's probably not a guy hoping to be relied upon to produce, but depth is not a bad thing, especially for a team that has limited size on the roster.

Ofri Naveh

Ofri Naveh is in an interesting spot because he played one season for WVU, before redshirting this past season. In 2023-2024, Naveh averaged 14 minutes per game, scoring 2.6 points per game and grabbing 2.5 rebounds per game. Naveh is originally from Israel and came to WVU when the Mountaineers had lots of roster openings prior to that season.

Abraham Oyeadier