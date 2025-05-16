How WVU's position rooms look on offense heading into mid-May

Since the beginning of April, there has been a lot of movement both in and out of the transfer portal for West Virginia. WVSports.com looks at who has transferred to WVU and how that affects the position rooms on offense. As a whole, West Virginia lost 15 guys on the offensive side of the football to the transfer portal. Since then, the Mountaineers have added just as many guys on the offensive side of the ball.

Offensive Line

West Virginia lost three guys up front on the o-line to the transfer portal in the spring window, but there have been tons of additions up front for the Mountaineers. During the spring window, WVU has added Mickel Clay, Josh Aisosa, Malik Agbo, Carson Lee, Donovan Haslam and Ayden Bussell. These additions mean there are 22 total offensive linemen on WVU's roster currently as they head into the summer. Five are seniors and four are juniors. The senior group includes Clay and Lee, along with Walter Young Bear, Kimo Makane’ole, and Ty'kieast Crawford. The juniors include Haslam and Agbo, along with Xavier Bausley and Landen Livingston. Bausley and Livingston are two of the few returners from last year's team at WVU. WVU has four true freshmen on the o-line, while they have five redshirt-freshmen, and four sophomores. The theme of experience and competition will be the most prevalent on WVU's o-line this summer and heading into fall camp. There is an obvious need to restructure the offensive line for the Mountaineers, and the coaching staff has invested in plenty of options.

Running Back

West Virginia lost three running backs to the transfer portal and picked up one in the spring transfer period. The Mountaineers lost senior LJ Turner, redshirt-freshman Trae'Von Dunbar, and redshirt-sophomore Judah Price. WVU picked up running back Jaylan Knighton, a senior from SMU. Knighton had just 12 carries in just three games in 2024, but he had 745 yards and seven touchdowns the year prior. West Virginia also hit the portal to add Kannon Katzer and Cyncir Bowers. Katzer started his career at Washington State as a walk-on before spending a season at Citrus College and then playing with Ferris State. Last season, he rushed for 1,128 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 8.8 yards per carry. Bowers comes from Iowa Central Community College. He stands at 5-foot-10, and he spent one season at Iowa Western, where he carried the ball 155 times for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns. Bowers is one of two sophomores, as he and Clay Ash are two of the younger options in WVU's running back room. Katzer joins Jahiem White as juniors in the room, while Tye Edwards and Knighton are seniors. West Virginia has seven total guys currently in the running back room.

Wide Receiver

West Virginia lost five wide receivers following spring practice, however, none were older than a redshirt-sophomore, while three were redshirt-freshmen. WVU has added four guys in the portal since the spring portal period, including Christian Hamilton, Justin Smith-Brown, Jordan McCants, and Logan Ramper. Smith-Brown comes from South Carolina State, where he had 81 catches for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons. This past year, he had 54 catches for 749 yards and four touchdowns. He's played over 1,300 snaps in his career. McCants did not have tons of on-field production, but he played in 12 games last season, while Hamilton caught seven passes for 159 yards and a score last season. Ramper is another piece that's been added by the Mountaineers, coming from Slippery Rock. In his career, he has 74 catches, 1,165 yards and 14 touchdowns, while this past season he hauled in 42 passes for 748 yards and 8 touchdowns. There are six seniors in WVU's wide receiver room, including Ramper and Smith-Brown. WVU has four juniors, three sophomores, and three true freshmen. There are a total of four returners out of the 15 in WVU's wide receiver room.

Tight End