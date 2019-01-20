Danville (Ky.) Boyle County 2020 wide receiver Reese Smith knew from the minute he received an offer from West Virginia that he wanted to get on campus as soon as possible.

He checked that off his list this past weekend when he made his first trip to Morgantown.

And the 5-foot-11, 175-pound, pass catcher left his unofficial visit to check out the Mountaineers football program with a new school now sitting right in the thick of things for his services.