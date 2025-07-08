Reviewing the West Virginia football transfers from 2011 to now

WVSports.com takes a look at the transfers from the 2011 season until now and how they have fared with the Mountaineers.
|Position/Player
|Previous School
|Transfer Year
|Stats at WVU
WR Devon Brown
Wake Forest
2011
29 catches, 404 yards and a touchdown
LB Steve Paskorz
Notre Dame
2011
none
RB Charles Sims
Houston
2013
1,095 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns, also 45 catches for 401 yards and a 3 scores
QB Clint Trickett
Florida State
2013
4,890 yards and 25 touchdowns with 17 interceptions, also a pair of rushing scores
WR Vernon Davis
Miami
2013
7 catches for 71 yards
DE Shaq Riddick
Gardner-Webb
2014
27 tackles, 7 sacks
RB Rushel Shell
Pittsburgh
2014
2,102 rushing yards, 20 touchdowns, also 49 catches for 341 yards
CB Cullen Christian
Pittsburgh
2014
5 tackles
OL Kyle Bosch
Michigan
2015
Started all 37 games
CB Antonio Crawford
Miami
2016
25 tackles, 6 pass break ups and 2.0 tackles for loss
FB Michael Ferns
Michigan
2016
none
QB Will Grier
Florida
2016
516-785 for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns with 20 interceptions. 111 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns
CB Maurice Fleming
Iowa
2016
48 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and an interception
OL Ray Raulerson
Tennessee
2016
none
CB Corey Winfield
Syracuse
2017
9 tackles
QB Jack Allison
Miami
2017
42-71 for 496 yards with 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions
TE Jovani Haskins
Miami
2017
20 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown
WR TJ Simmons
Alabama
2017
86 catches for 1,197 yards and 9 touchdowns
K Skyler Simcox
Western Kentucky
2017
none
DL Kenny Bigelow
USC
2018
21 tackles and a sack
DL Jabril Robinson
Clemson
2018
26 tackles and 4 for loss
LB Vandarius Cowan
Alabama
2018
38 tackles and 4 sack
QB Austin Kendall
Oklahoma
2019
198-327 for 2,153 yards and 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions
WR Sean Ryan
Temple
2019
69 catches for 875 yards and 3 touchdowns
QB Jarrett Doege
Bowling Green
2019
572-880 for 6,313 yards and 40 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. 3 rushing yards.
S Alonzo Addae
New Hampshire
2019
135 tackles, 2 interceptions and 1 sack
WR George Campbell
Florida State
2019
19 catches for 469 yards and 7 touchdowns
DL Reuben Jones
Michigan
2019
28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks
P Josh Growden
LSU
2019
63 punts for 2,636 yards for an average of 41.8 yards per kick
S Scottie Young
Arizona
2019
37 tackles, 2 tackles for loss
LB Bryce Brand
Maryland
2020
2 tackles
P Tyler Sumpter
Troy
2020
82 punts for an average of 42. 26 pinned inside the 20. 3-4 on field goal attempts
OL Ja'Quay Hubbard
Virginia
2020
39 games, 27 starts
LB Tony Fields
Arizona
2020
88 tackles, one sack, one interception
WR Zack Dobson
Middle Tennessee
2020
none
OL Doug Nester
Virginia Tech
2020
36 starts
LB Lance Dixon
Penn State
2021
61 tackles, 3 tackles for loss
CB Charles Woods
Illinois State
2021
36 tackles, interception
LB DeShawn Stevens
Maine
2021
11 tackles
DL Darel Middleton
Tennessee
2021
2 tackles
RB Lyn-J Dixon
Clemson
2021
none
DL Zeiqui Lawton
Cincinnati
2021
none
TE Brian Polendey
Colorado State
2021
6 catches for 36 yards
S Marcis Floyd
Murray State
2021
113 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 2 sacks and 1 interception
K Parker Grothaus
Florida State
2022
64 kickoffs for 23 touchbacks
LB Jasir Cox
North Dakota State
2022
62 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble return touchdown
QB J.T. Daniels
USC
2022
200-327 for 2,107 yards with 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions
DL Mike Lockhart
Georgia Tech
2022
34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.
LB Tirek Austin-Cave
Miami
2022
4 tackles, 0.5 for loss
CB Rashad Ajayi
Colorado State
2022
26 tackles, 3 pass breakups
CB Wesley McCormick
James Madison
2022
17 tackles, 2 pass breakups
CB Montre Miller
Kent State
2023
3 tackles
WR Ja'Shaun Poke
Kent State
2023
2 catches for 11 yards
TE Kole Taylor
LSU
2023
78 catches for 892 yards and 7 touchdowns
K Michael Hayes
Georgia State
2023
30-35 field goals, averaged 61 on kickoffs with 41 touchbacks
S Keyshawn Cobb
Buffalo
2023
2 tackles
DL Davoan Hawkins
Tennessee State
2023
7 tackles and a sack
WR Devin Carter
N.C. State
2023
27 catches for 501 yards and 2 touchdowns
DL Fatorma Mulbah
Penn State
2023
75 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks
CB Beanie Bishop
Minnesota
2023
67 tackles, 20 pass breakups and 4 interceptions
LB Tyrin Bradley
Abilene Christian
2023
78 tackles, 4 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions
S Anthony Wilson
Georgia Southern
2023
182 tackles, 5 pass breakups and 3 interceptions
DL Tomiwa Durojaiye
Kentucky
2023
23 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks
WR EJ Horton
Marshall
2023
10 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown
WR Noah Massey
Angelo State
2023
none
CB Ayden Garnes
Duquesne
2024
25 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
WR Jaden Bray*
Oklahoma State
2024
2 catches for 88 yards
CB TJ Crandall
Colorado State
2024
9 tackles
LB Ty French
Gardner-Webb
2024
22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss
LB Reid Carrico*
Ohio State
2024
54 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss
DL T.J. Jackson
Troy
2024
40 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks
OL Xavier Bausley*
Jacksonville State
2024
7 games
S Jaheem Joseph
Northwestern
2024
40 tackles, 2 pass breakups and an interception
CB Garnett Hollis
Northwestern
2024
46 tackles, 6 pass breakups
CB Dontez Fagan
Charlotte
2024
37 tackles, 3 pass breakups
QB Ryder Burton
BYU
2024
none
S Keke Tarnue*
Jacksonville State
2024
35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery
WR Justin Robinson
Mississippi State
2024
16 catches, 244 yards and 3 touchdowns
CB Jordan Scruggs*
South Alabama
2025
WR Oran Singleton*
Eastern Michigan
2025
OL Walter Young Bear*
Tulsa
2025
WR Jarod Bowie*
Jacksonville State
2025
TE Jacob Barrick*
Jacksonville State
2025
QB Jaylen Henderson*
Texas A&M
2025
WR Cyrus Traugh*
Youngstown State
2025
RB LJ Turner
Catawba College
2025
none
LB Ashton Woods*
North Carolina
2025
WR Cam Vaughn*
Jacksonville State
2025
K Ethan Head*
Tulane
2025
TE Johnny Pascuzzi
Iowa
2025
none
S Jordan Walker*
UT Chattanooga
2025
S Fred Perry*
Jacksonville State
2025
CB Derek Carter*
Jacksonville State
2025
CB Michael Coats*
Nevada
2025
OL Kimo Makane’ole*
LSU
2025
RB Tye Edwards*
Northern Iowa
2025
S Justin Harrington*
Washington
2025
LB Chase Wilson*
Colorado State
2025
OL Robby Martin*
N.C. State
2025
S William Davis*
Virginia Union
2025
DE Braden Siders*
Wyoming
2025
CB Devonte Golden-Nelson*
Akron
2025
OL Ty'kieast Crawford*
Arkansas
2025
QB Max Brown*
Charlotte
2025
CB Jason Chambers*
Appalachian State
2025
OLB Jimmori Robinson*
Texas San Antonio
2025
OL Wyatt Minor*
Youngstown State
2025
WR Jeff Weimer*
Idaho State
2025
OL Mickel Clay*
North Alabama
2025
CB Nick Taylor*
Appalachian State
2025
TE Grayson Barnes*
Northern Illinois
2025
DL Eddie Kelly*
Missouri
2025
WR Christian Hamilton*
North Carolina
2025
LB Ben Bogle*
Southern Illinois
2025
OL Josh Aisosa*
Oklahoma
2025
K Kade Hensley*
Coastal Carolina
2025
WR Justin Smith-Brown*
South Carolina State
2025
OL Malik Agbo*
Texas
2025
RB Jaylan Knighton*
SMU
2025
WR Jordan McCants*
Jacksonville State
2025
OL Carson Lee*
Mississippi State
2025
DB Darrian Lewis*
Akron
2025
LB John Lewis*
UNLV
2025
RB Kannon Katzer*
Ferris State
2025
OL Donovan Haslam*
Austin Peay
2025
WR Logan Ramper*
Slippery Rock
2025
OL Ayden Bussell*
Tennessee
2025
CB Ty Crutcher*
West Florida
2025
LB Devin Grant*
Incarnate Word
2025
TE Ryan Ward*
North Carolina
2025
