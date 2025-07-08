Advertisement
Reviewing the West Virginia football transfers from 2011 to now
WVSports.com takes a look at the transfers from the 2011 season until now and how they have fared with the Mountaineers.

Transfers from 2011 to now
*=Still in the football program.
Position/PlayerPrevious SchoolTransfer YearStats at WVU

WR Devon Brown

Wake Forest

2011

29 catches, 404 yards and a touchdown

LB Steve Paskorz

Notre Dame

2011

none

RB Charles Sims

Houston

2013

1,095 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns, also 45 catches for 401 yards and a 3 scores

QB Clint Trickett

Florida State

2013

4,890 yards and 25 touchdowns with 17 interceptions, also a pair of rushing scores

WR Vernon Davis

Miami

2013

7 catches for 71 yards

DE Shaq Riddick

Gardner-Webb

2014

27 tackles, 7 sacks

RB Rushel Shell

Pittsburgh

2014

2,102 rushing yards, 20 touchdowns, also 49 catches for 341 yards

CB Cullen Christian

Pittsburgh

2014

5 tackles

OL Kyle Bosch

Michigan

2015

Started all 37 games

CB Antonio Crawford

Miami

2016

25 tackles, 6 pass break ups and 2.0 tackles for loss

FB Michael Ferns

Michigan

2016

none

QB Will Grier

Florida

2016

516-785 for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns with 20 interceptions. 111 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns

CB Maurice Fleming

Iowa

2016

48 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and an interception

OL Ray Raulerson

Tennessee

2016

none

CB Corey Winfield

Syracuse

2017

9 tackles

QB Jack Allison

Miami

2017

42-71 for 496 yards with 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions

TE Jovani Haskins

Miami

2017

20 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown

WR TJ Simmons

Alabama

2017

86 catches for 1,197 yards and 9 touchdowns

K Skyler Simcox

Western Kentucky

2017

none

DL Kenny Bigelow

USC

2018

21 tackles and a sack

DL Jabril Robinson

Clemson

2018

26 tackles and 4 for loss

LB Vandarius Cowan

Alabama

2018

38 tackles and 4 sack

QB Austin Kendall

Oklahoma

2019

198-327 for 2,153 yards and 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions

WR Sean Ryan

Temple

2019

69 catches for 875 yards and 3 touchdowns

QB Jarrett Doege

Bowling Green

2019

572-880 for 6,313 yards and 40 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. 3 rushing yards.

S Alonzo Addae

New Hampshire

2019

135 tackles, 2 interceptions and 1 sack

WR George Campbell

Florida State

2019

19 catches for 469 yards and 7 touchdowns

DL Reuben Jones

Michigan

2019

28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks

P Josh Growden

LSU

2019

63 punts for 2,636 yards for an average of 41.8 yards per kick

S Scottie Young

Arizona

2019

37 tackles, 2 tackles for loss

LB Bryce Brand

Maryland

2020

2 tackles

P Tyler Sumpter

Troy

2020

82 punts for an average of 42. 26 pinned inside the 20. 3-4 on field goal attempts

OL Ja'Quay Hubbard

Virginia

2020

39 games, 27 starts

LB Tony Fields

Arizona

2020

88 tackles, one sack, one interception

WR Zack Dobson

Middle Tennessee

2020

none

OL Doug Nester

Virginia Tech

2020

36 starts

LB Lance Dixon

Penn State

2021

61 tackles, 3 tackles for loss

CB Charles Woods

Illinois State

2021

36 tackles, interception

LB DeShawn Stevens

Maine

2021

11 tackles

DL Darel Middleton

Tennessee

2021

2 tackles

RB Lyn-J Dixon

Clemson

2021

none

DL Zeiqui Lawton

Cincinnati

2021

none

TE Brian Polendey

Colorado State

2021

6 catches for 36 yards

S Marcis Floyd

Murray State

2021

113 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 2 sacks and 1 interception

K Parker Grothaus

Florida State

2022

64 kickoffs for 23 touchbacks

LB Jasir Cox

North Dakota State

2022

62 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble return touchdown

QB J.T. Daniels

USC

2022

200-327 for 2,107 yards with 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions

DL Mike Lockhart

Georgia Tech

2022

34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

LB Tirek Austin-Cave

Miami

2022

4 tackles, 0.5 for loss

CB Rashad Ajayi

Colorado State

2022

26 tackles, 3 pass breakups

CB Wesley McCormick

James Madison

2022

17 tackles, 2 pass breakups

CB Montre Miller

Kent State

2023

3 tackles

WR Ja'Shaun Poke

Kent State

2023

2 catches for 11 yards

TE Kole Taylor

LSU

2023

78 catches for 892 yards and 7 touchdowns

K Michael Hayes

Georgia State

2023

30-35 field goals, averaged 61 on kickoffs with 41 touchbacks

S Keyshawn Cobb

Buffalo

2023

2 tackles

DL Davoan Hawkins

Tennessee State

2023

7 tackles and a sack

WR Devin Carter

N.C. State

2023

27 catches for 501 yards and 2 touchdowns

DL Fatorma Mulbah

Penn State

2023

75 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks

CB Beanie Bishop

Minnesota

2023

67 tackles, 20 pass breakups and 4 interceptions

LB Tyrin Bradley

Abilene Christian

2023

78 tackles, 4 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions

S Anthony Wilson

Georgia Southern

2023

182 tackles, 5 pass breakups and 3 interceptions

DL Tomiwa Durojaiye

Kentucky

2023

23 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks

WR EJ Horton

Marshall

2023

10 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown

WR Noah Massey

Angelo State

2023

none

CB Ayden Garnes

Duquesne

2024

25 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

WR Jaden Bray*

Oklahoma State

2024

2 catches for 88 yards

CB TJ Crandall

Colorado State

2024

9 tackles

LB Ty French

Gardner-Webb

2024

22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss

LB Reid Carrico*

Ohio State

2024

54 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss

DL T.J. Jackson

Troy

2024

40 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks

OL Xavier Bausley*

Jacksonville State

2024

7 games

S Jaheem Joseph

Northwestern

2024

40 tackles, 2 pass breakups and an interception

CB Garnett Hollis

Northwestern

2024

46 tackles, 6 pass breakups

CB Dontez Fagan

Charlotte

2024

37 tackles, 3 pass breakups

QB Ryder Burton

BYU

2024

none

S Keke Tarnue*

Jacksonville State

2024

35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery

WR Justin Robinson

Mississippi State

2024

16 catches, 244 yards and 3 touchdowns

CB Jordan Scruggs*

South Alabama

2025

WR Oran Singleton*

Eastern Michigan

2025

OL Walter Young Bear*

Tulsa

2025

WR Jarod Bowie*

Jacksonville State

2025

TE Jacob Barrick*

Jacksonville State

2025

QB Jaylen Henderson*

Texas A&M

2025

WR Cyrus Traugh*

Youngstown State

2025

RB LJ Turner

Catawba College

2025

none

LB Ashton Woods*

North Carolina

2025

WR Cam Vaughn*

Jacksonville State

2025

K Ethan Head*

Tulane

2025

TE Johnny Pascuzzi

Iowa

2025

none

S Jordan Walker*

UT Chattanooga

2025

S Fred Perry*

Jacksonville State

2025

CB Derek Carter*

Jacksonville State

2025

CB Michael Coats*

Nevada

2025

OL Kimo Makane’ole*

LSU

2025

RB Tye Edwards*

Northern Iowa

2025

S Justin Harrington*

Washington

2025

LB Chase Wilson*

Colorado State

2025

OL Robby Martin*

N.C. State

2025

S William Davis*

Virginia Union

2025

DE Braden Siders*

Wyoming

2025

CB Devonte Golden-Nelson*

Akron

2025

OL Ty'kieast Crawford*

Arkansas

2025

QB Max Brown*

Charlotte

2025

CB Jason Chambers*

Appalachian State

2025

OLB Jimmori Robinson*

Texas San Antonio

2025

OL Wyatt Minor*

Youngstown State

2025

WR Jeff Weimer*

Idaho State

2025

OL Mickel Clay*

North Alabama

2025

CB Nick Taylor*

Appalachian State

2025

TE Grayson Barnes*

Northern Illinois

2025

DL Eddie Kelly*

Missouri

2025

WR Christian Hamilton*

North Carolina

2025

LB Ben Bogle*

Southern Illinois

2025

OL Josh Aisosa*

Oklahoma

2025

K Kade Hensley*

Coastal Carolina

2025

WR Justin Smith-Brown*

South Carolina State

2025

OL Malik Agbo*

Texas

2025

RB Jaylan Knighton*

SMU

2025

WR Jordan McCants*

Jacksonville State

2025

OL Carson Lee*

Mississippi State

2025

DB Darrian Lewis*

Akron

2025

LB John Lewis*

UNLV

2025

RB Kannon Katzer*

Ferris State

2025

OL Donovan Haslam*

Austin Peay

2025

WR Logan Ramper*

Slippery Rock

2025

OL Ayden Bussell*

Tennessee

2025

CB Ty Crutcher*

West Florida

2025

LB Devin Grant*

Incarnate Word

2025

TE Ryan Ward*

North Carolina

2025

----------

