News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-13 03:02:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 DB Chappell discusses West Virginia football junior day stop

Chappell took an unofficial visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program last weekend.
Chappell took an unofficial visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program last weekend.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast 2021 Tyreek Chappell is starting to see his recruitment pick up of late and West Virginia is one of the schools that is heavily involved.

Chappell, 6-foot-0, 174-pounds, made the trip to Morgantown in order to get a look at what all the program had to offer and needless to say he left impressed.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}