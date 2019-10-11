Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter 2021 safety Javon Mcintyre has a new scholarship offer to consider.

Mcintyre, 6-foot-1, 181-pounds, received a scholarship from West Virginia after taking an unofficial visit to campus for the Texas game.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect had been to Morgantown before but the Mountaineers are now squarely in the mix after the offer.