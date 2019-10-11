2021 DB Mcintyre adds West Virginia offer, plans return
Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter 2021 safety Javon Mcintyre has a new scholarship offer to consider.
Mcintyre, 6-foot-1, 181-pounds, received a scholarship from West Virginia after taking an unofficial visit to campus for the Texas game.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect had been to Morgantown before but the Mountaineers are now squarely in the mix after the offer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news