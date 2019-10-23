2021 defensive end Hall adds offer from West Virginia football
Streetsboro (Oh.) 2021 defensive lineman Michael Hall was one of the standouts of the West Virginia camp circuit over the summer and he now holds an offer from the Mountaineers.
Hall, 6-foot-3, 275-pounds, impressed with his performance at the big man camp and because of that established a connection with inside linebackers coach Blake Seiler. At the time the assistant told him that he planned to keep tabs on him moving into his junior season and he did just that.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news