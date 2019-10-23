News More News
2021 defensive end Hall adds offer from West Virginia football

Hall impressed at the West Virginia Mountaineers football prospect camp over the summer.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Streetsboro (Oh.) 2021 defensive lineman Michael Hall was one of the standouts of the West Virginia camp circuit over the summer and he now holds an offer from the Mountaineers.

Hall, 6-foot-3, 275-pounds, impressed with his performance at the big man camp and because of that established a connection with inside linebackers coach Blake Seiler. At the time the assistant told him that he planned to keep tabs on him moving into his junior season and he did just that.

