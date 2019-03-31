Pulaski County (Ky.) 2021 linebacker Tristan Cox had been hoping to add West Virginia to his list of scholarship offers and he got that wish after visiting campus Saturday.

Cox, 6-foot-3, 228-pounds, had been invited down to check out the Mountaineers around a month ago but made the trip over the weekend and had a chance to get a complete tour of the Big 12 Conference school.

All of those areas checked out for the rising junior as he got a look not only at the campus but was able to meet the coaches to get a feel for each of them as well.