While the results on the field weren’t what West Virginia wanted Saturday, the Mountaineers did make a positive first impression on Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn 2021 linebacker Raneiria Dillworth.

Dillworth, 6-foot-0, 180-pounds, made his maiden voyage to Morgantown and was impressed with the fan base as well as the atmosphere inside of Milan Puskar Stadium during the game against Texas Tech.