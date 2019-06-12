2021 OL Gunn talks visit to WVU
New Castle (Pa.) Union Area 2021 offensive lineman Aaron Gunn has held an offer from West Virginia for almost a month but decided to make the trip down to check it out for himself.
The 6-foot-4, 306-pounder, left the unofficial visit impressed with his time on campus.
