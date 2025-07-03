Wren Baker discusses pathway that brought Rich Rodriguez back to WVU

Rich Rodriguez wasn’t the only candidate interested in the West Virginia job when it came open in December but quickly proved to be what Athletic Director Wren Baker was looking for to fill the job.

Rodriguez, who was over the program from 2001-07 before an emotional departure, became a person that throughout the process proved that he wasn’t only a viable option but perhaps the best according to Baker who appeared on the Big 12 Now podcast.

“The more I talked to coach Rodriguez, the more I was convinced that he has the fire, the energy, the knowledge. But also, you always want somebody who’s deeply motivated and his motivation was more than just winning games,” Baker said.

When Baker started the process he traveled outside his typical six to eight candidates to start and more than doubled that. But when examining the case of Rodriguez, he tried to put aside the history a little bit even with some of the feelings attached to what unfolded.

“I understood those but as an athletic director you’re trying to put prejudice aside and get the best candidate for the job. Just following Rich’s career, he’s always been able to win at hard places and get the most of what a place has to offer,” Baker said.

In terms of that motivation, Rodriguez wanted to come home to where he was born, lived and played college football in order to get the program back to where it had been in the past. And at the same time there could be a healing process that was not only good for the school and the state, but Baker believes Rodriguez, too.

“He’s hit the ground running. He’s full of energy and fire. I say this all the time, if he’s lost anything off his fast ball I would have hated to see it 20-years ago because he definitely works hard, coaches hard but he cares hard. He cares about the people in the program and so far it’s been a good fit,” he said.

Baker pointed to the fact that West Virginia fans have rallied around Rodriguez and his story of redemption with season ticket sales the highest they’ve been since the 2013 season.

Rodriguez’s stint at Jacksonville State where he went 27-10 and showcased the ability to adapt to the current climate with the turnover that occurs at the Group of Five level.

“We talked a lot about roster management and cap management and trying to instill a culture when you can’t rely on upperclassmen to carry it out for you,” he said.