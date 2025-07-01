2027 pass rusher Kalib Spivey adds West Virginia offer

That list includes Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi, Auburn, Tennessee, Colorado, Louisville and a number of others. Now you can add West Virginia.

Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell 2027 defensive lineman Kalib Spivey certainly isn’t hurting for opportunities with a long list of scholarship offers at this stage.

Spivey, 6-foot-2, 220-pounds, found out the news when he spoke to his head coach, who had received the word from defensive line coach William Green.

“I really am blessed and shocked to receive an offer,” he said.

At this stage, Spivey doesn’t know a lot about the Mountaineers outside of some of the previous players that have suited up for the program, such as Tavon Austin, Pat White, Chris Henry and Geno Smith. Spivey is looking forward to building a relationship with West Virginia moving forward.

The plan is for Spivey to take a visit to Morgantown at some point in the future but he also plans to visit USC and Florida as well as map out some other potential stops.

Schools are targeting Spivey at the outside linebacker or edge spot, and schools are impressed with his size and ability to create pressure on the quarterback.

“I plan to have a breakout junior season,” he said.

Spivey plans to place a strong emphasis on schools that will prepare him for the next level and also how they can help to cultivate him as a person as well.