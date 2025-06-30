Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1, looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

1–The Big 12 eliminates the preseason media poll. Just one season removed from Arizona State going from the last place team in the 2024 preseason media poll to winning the Big 12, the league has ended the poll.

The Big 12 now joins the Big 10 as the only leagues without a poll, although the conference will still put together preseason all-league teams.

The polls were largely to generate buzz and attention to teams in the league, while providing motivation for those that were picked further down the totem poll. For example, West Virginia used their snub of being picked 14th in 2023 to help fuel and off-season that propelled them to a 9-4 finish and a tie for third.

But given the massive shifts in roster construction on a yearly basis it's understandable why leagues are getting away from the outdated practice. If teams are cycling in 40-75 new players in the off-season it's truly hard to know what they have.

Even covering West Virginia, putting together a depth chart has been more challenging this year than any of my professional career given all the change with the roster.

Especially when many of the new and incoming players are now expected to inherit major roles from the jump when they arrive. There are some exceptions to the rule, but the bulk of teams are going to experience massive turnover on an annual basis and the days of classes remaining together to be the nucleus of a team for three to four seasons just isn't occurring at the clip it once was.

That makes trying to pin down how a team will perform next to impossible and it's only evident when you listen to coaches themselves state how unsure they are of what they have on their teams into the summer months.

I'm not a believer that having a poll necessarily hurt anything because Arizona State proved that if you just take care of business on the field and win games none of that even matters in the end as they qualified for the College Football Playoff.

But I do understand the reasoning and the difficulty in trying to make those projections now in a college football landscape that is far different.