Lipscomb discusses WVU commitment, excited to leave his mark

West Virginia baseball added a big piece to its future on Saturday when Urbana (Md.) shortstop Kayden Lipscomb announced his commitment to the Mountaineers.

Lipscomb, one of the top uncommitted shortstops in the Northeast, spoke with WVSports.com about how the connection with WVU began and what ultimately led him to pick the Mountaineers.

“First, I went to a WVU camp with my team in January of 2024 when the basketball team had upset Kansas and got to storm the court, which was an awesome experience!” Lipscomb said.

While that visit planted the seed, it was the coaching staff and the environment around the program that sealed the deal.

“The WVU coaching staff is truly the best of the best, along with the amazing facilities they hold and I can’t wait to play in this type of atmosphere,” he said.

On the field, Lipscomb already stands out as an athletic, high-upside shortstop who’s shown impressive tools, including a 95 mph exit velocity and an 87 mph arm across the diamond. But what does he feel he brings to the WVU program?

“Gonna see a player that gives it 110% every play and a player that wants to build a legacy!!” Lipscomb said.

For Lipscomb, the opportunity to reach this level and to join a program like West Virginia carries plenty of meaning.

“It means a lot to be able to wear the WVU blue and gold!! Ready to join an amazing group of great people who are gonna push each other and continue to make the program succeed,” he said.

Lipscomb is hitting close to .500 this summer with the Ole Liners and is regarded as an A+ defender who should stick at shortstop. He joins a growing 2026 class that continues to add talent and depth for the Mountaineers.