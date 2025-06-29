Wren Baker discusses format for future CFP

West Virginia Athletic Director Wren Baker is generally in favor of more access and opportunity to the College Football Playoff.

With various models being suggested for what the future of the system could look like after this coming season, Baker believes that playing in the postseason in any sport is special. So, he is indeed in favor of expanding the field moving forward to allow for more teams.

But speaking on the Big 12 Now podcast, Baker was clear that one of the suggested models in the 4-4-2-2 is a non-starter for him and truthfully, should be for many of the teams involved.

“I think everybody who’s not in the two leagues that are getting four should fight that to the fullest extent of their abilities in every way, shape or form,” he said.

Under that suggested model, the SEC and Big 10 would each receive four automatic qualifiers to the College Football Playoff, while both the Big 12 and the ACC would be given two each. The rest of the spots in the 16-team format would give one automatic qualifier to the highest Group of Five-rated team and three at large.

But while getting two automatic Big 12 teams into the field seems appealing on the surface for some, Baker doesn’t believe it aligns with the best interest of the sport.

“I don’t feel that’s good for the sport. I don’t feel that’s what America wants. You go out there and you earn it on the field,” Baker said.

It’s a model that largely makes a lot of sense for two leagues, which already hold a lot of weight in the future of college athletics but truthfully doesn’t make a lot of sense for anybody else.

“I would push back on that to the fullest extent possible using everything at your disposal because I don’t think it makes sense for anybody but those two conferences,” he said.