West Virginia baseball adds Georgia Southern transfer Sean Smith

West Virginia baseball has landed a commitment from Georgia Southern outfielder Sean Smith, adding another proven bat to its lineup for the 2026 season.

Smith, a Moss Point, Mississippi native, hit .352 this past season as a senior at Georgia Southern. He started 45 games for the Eagles, splitting time between left field and designated hitter, and was one of the Sun Belt’s top offensive performers. Smith ranked second on the team in batting average (.352) and slugging percentage (.599), while leading the Eagles with a .458 on-base percentage and finishing second in total hits (57).

He recorded a 19-game hitting streak during the season, collecting multiple hits in 11 of those contests. From March 2-8, he went 15-for-25 over a six-game stretch, belting three home runs and driving in 10 runs. Overall, Smith finished the 2025 season with nine home runs, nine doubles, two triples, 36 RBI, 29 walks, and 42 strikeouts across 48 games.

As a junior in 2024, Smith appeared in 35 games for Georgia Southern, batting .321 with six home runs and a .587 slugging percentage. Before transferring to Georgia Southern, he played his freshman season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2022-23, where he hit .333 with 10 home runs and 43 RBI in 45 games.

Out of high school, Smith was ranked the No. 1 first baseman in Mississippi and the No. 10 first baseman nationally by Perfect Game. At Moss Point High School, he batted .426 as a senior and earned all-state honors from the Mississippi Association of Coaches and the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team.

Smith, who majors in business, was ranked as the No. 107 player in the transfer portal by 64Analytics. He will bring significant college experience and power potential to the Mountaineers as they look to bolster their lineup heading into next season.