West Virginia adds talented shortstop Kayden Lipscomb to 2026 Class

West Virginia baseball has added another big piece for the future, picking up a commitment from Kayden Lipscomb, one of the top uncommitted shortstops in the Northeast.

Lipscomb, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound shortstop out of Urbana High in Frederick, Md., is a dynamic athlete with plenty of upside. He’s turned in a 95 mph exit velocity, an 87 mph arm across the infield, and has run a 6.7 in the 60, showing the tools that make him a standout.

He’s the younger brother of Nationals infielder Trey Lipscomb, and Kayden’s been putting together an impressive summer, hitting close to .500 through 15 games with the Ole Liners. He’s an A+ defender in the middle infield, with good range, soft hands, and a strong arm that should keep him at shortstop moving forward.

There’s power in his bat already and plenty more to come as he fills out. He’s also got a mature approach at the plate, which only raises his ceiling as a hitter.

West Virginia’s 2026 class keeps getting stronger, and Lipscomb looks like another solid addition who brings talent and strong baseball bloodlines to the program.