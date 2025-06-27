2027 athlete Logan Steele impressed with West Virginia camp

Steele, 5-foot-10, 165-pounds, was impressed with the overall organization of the camp and how the coaching staff was helpful throughout the course of the drill work.

Coal Township (Pa.) Shamokin Area Jr. Sr. 2027 athlete Logan Steele came to the third West Virginia one-day camp of the summer looking to compete and believes he accomplished that.

“Making sure everyone was able to learn and improve on what drill we were doing,” he said.

The Rivals three-star prospect spent the majority of his time with inside wide receivers coach Logan Bradley and wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett and was able to get positive feedback from both.

“They really liked me,” he said. “They liked my speed and ability to jump up and catch the ball.”

The coaching staff let Steele know that he is a prospect that they are certainly watching moving forward, while they are working to finish up their 2026 class. And the feeling is mutual.

“West Virginia is one of my top schools,” he said.

Steele already holds offers from Penn State, Mississippi, Liberty, Buffalo, Connecticut and Marshall and is being targeted as both a wide receiver and safety.

At the high school level, Steele plays quarterback for his school, along with safety and is coming off a season with 1,800 passing yards and 36 total touchdowns on offense to go along with 40 tackles and 6 interceptions on defense.

Steele is placing an emphasis on a school that has the right coaches that will fit what he wants in a program and the major that he wants to set him up for a career after college.