2026 Jacquey Ferguson talks West Virginia offer

St Petersburg (Fla.) Northside Christian School 2026 defensive lineman Jacquey Ferguson has been in contact with West Virginia since the coaches visited him during the evaluation period.

“I found out about getting offered by West Virginia after Coach (William) Green called me. We’ve been in touch since they visited my school and our connection was still there,” he said.

Green has already made a solid connection with Ferguson and he’s made it clear that his skill set is one that would be a good fit for the West Virginia defense.

“Coach Green is the man. We’ve been talking and he’s told me how my skills and frame have improved from last season,” he said.

Ferguson has yet to visit West Virginia but is working on getting that set up in order to get a look at the program first-hand to see how he could fit into it. That is expected to occur once the dead period ends this fall.

Ferguson is looking for a school that has a good community and brotherhood as well as strong traditions. He’s excited to see how the Mountaineers stack up.