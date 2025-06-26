2025 guard MJ Feenane discusses West Virginia pledge

Miami (Fla.) Columbus High 2025 guard MJ Feenane had been in contact with West Virginia since the new coaching staff arrived in Morgantown.
So, Feenane made the decision to commit to the Mountaineers.
“My decision to commit really started with my family and how we were going to plan for my future and put me in a place for me to grow as a basketball player but also a person,” he said.
Feenane, 6-foot-6, 205-pounds, announced his decision on Instagram but gave the news to head coach Ross Hodge and assistant Jase Herl.
“I had a great relationship with both guys as we could relate to a lot of basketball and also non-basketball things,” he said.
Feenane had visited West Virginia once before but now plans to arrive on campus Monday as a full-time student and is excited for the next chapter of his career.
“I’m excited to start and get to work,” he said.
Feenane is the 12th member of the roster for West Virginia under Hodge.
