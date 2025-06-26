2025 guard MJ Feenane discusses West Virginia pledge

Miami (Fla.) Columbus High 2025 guard MJ Feenane had been in contact with West Virginia since the new coaching staff arrived in Morgantown. So, Feenane made the decision to commit to the Mountaineers. “My decision to commit really started with my family and how we were going to plan for my future and put me in a place for me to grow as a basketball player but also a person,” he said.

