Javon Small drafted to the Memphis Grizzlies in second round of NBA Draft

West Virginia guard Javon Small was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Small was the 48th overall pick, while the Grizzlies went 48-34 in the 2024 regular season.

Small spent one season at WVU, but made the most of his opportunity. He was a First Team All-Big 12 selection this past season, averaging 18.6 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game. Small scored 20 or more points 14 times this past season.

The Field of 68 named Small a Third-Team All-American for his efforts this season, while the Associated Press named Small an All-American honorable mention selection.

Small spent one season at Oklahoma State after he spent two seasons at East Carolina.

Small is the first Mountaineer to get drafted since Miles 'Deuce' McBride was taken by the New York Knicks in 2021, and is the fifth Mountaineer taken in the NBA Draft since 2010.