West Virginia finishes 42nd in Directors' Cup Standings

West Virginia achieved their fifth best finish in school history in the final Learfield Sports Directors' Cup Standings for this season.

The Mountaineers finished 42nd overall, which is the best finish for the athletic program since a 40th place mark in 2010-11.

Last season, West Virginia finished 51st.

The Mountaineers’ best finishes were a school-best 30th-place finish in 2007-08, 37th in 2009-10, 40th in 2010-11, 41st in 1997-98 and 42nd in 2024-25.

In terms of the Big 12, West Virginia finished as the sixth highest ranked school in the league with BYU (25th), Oklahoma State (29th), Arizona State (34th), TCU (38th) and Texas Tech (40th) outpacing them in the standings.

The Learfield Directors’ Cup was developed by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships.

Standings and scoring structure can be found on NACDA’s website at directorscup.org.