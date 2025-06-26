Javon Small listed among Jay Bilas’ top-10 available for Day 2 of NBA Draft

West Virginia guard Javon Small is one of the top names still on the board heading into the second night of the NBA Draft.

ESPN’s Jay Bilas included Small on his updated list of the top-10 best available prospects for the second round. After a strong season in Morgantown, Small has positioned himself as one of the more intriguing backcourt options still available.

The veteran guard averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three. That effort earned him First Team All-Big 12 honors in his lone season with the Mountaineers.

Small spent time at East Carolina and Oklahoma State before transferring to West Virginia, steadily improving at each stop. While his long-term fit at the next level may be as a reserve, he’s shown enough on both ends to give himself a real shot at carving out an NBA role.