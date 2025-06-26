2027 OL Abram Eisenhower adds West Virginia offer to list

And one of the latest is from West Virginia.

Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes 2027 offensive lineman Abram Eisenhower is already starting to pile up an impressive list of scholarship offers at this stage of his recruitment.

Eisenhower, 6-foot-5, 275-pounds, received the news June 15 when assistant offensive line coach Treylen Brown got in touch with him to let him know that the Mountaineers were formally entering his recruitment.

“He told me I looked good on film and offered me. I felt blessed and excited to hear it,” he said.

The 2027 offensive lineman is still learning about the Mountaineers football program but is definitely interested in learning more about the school.

That phone call was the first time that Eisenhower had heard from the West Virginia coaching staff, but he is now excited to develop a connection.

West Virginia is targeting Eisenhower as an offensive lineman, which is likely to mean at the tackle spot.

“I can do anything they would want me to do,” he said.

Eisenhower has yet to visit West Virginia but now is looking into doing that with the scholarship offer.

The Georgia native is hoping to find a school where he has a strong relationship with the coaches and players and feels at home on campus.