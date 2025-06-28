2027 OL Patrick O'Brien talks West Virginia visit

Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller 2027 offensive lineman Patrick O’Brien traveled to West Virginia for the final one-day camp event of the summer and enjoyed the experience. O’Brien, 6-foot-6, 270-pounds, felt that the Mountaineers put together one of the best camps that he has participated in during his recruitment. “Good competition, not too many people and great coaching. I learned a lot but at the same time had a ton of fun and the energy was great,” he said.

