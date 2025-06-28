2027 OL Patrick O'Brien talks West Virginia visit

Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller 2027 offensive lineman Patrick O’Brien traveled to West Virginia for the final one-day camp event of the summer and enjoyed the experience.
O’Brien, 6-foot-6, 270-pounds, felt that the Mountaineers put together one of the best camps that he has participated in during his recruitment.
“Good competition, not too many people and great coaching. I learned a lot but at the same time had a ton of fun and the energy was great,” he said.
The Rivals three-star prospect spent the day with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell and learned a lot from him during the course of the camp.
“He was a great teacher and a great guy,” he said.
O’Brien received positive feedback after the experience as the coaches were impressed with what he displayed but also gave him some pointers on working on his hands out of the gate.
O’Brien worked at guard some at the event but the coaching staff likes him at tackle because of his length and how he can move at the position.
“They liked my athleticism especially during my pass set,” he said.
The 2027 offensive lineman definitely plans to return to West Virginia as well as making stops at several others such as Ohio State, Kentucky, Notre Dame and Cincinnati.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe