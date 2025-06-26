WVU adds LHP Bryson Thacker from Tennessee out of the transfer portal

West Virginia has added left-handed pitcher Bryson Thacker, transferring to the Mountaineers from Tennessee.
Thacker was a redshirt-freshman this past season, appearing in five games. He tossed a total of 4.1 innings on the season, one hit and one run, striking out seven.
Thacker is a Georgia native, where he attended Rome High School.
He is the second left-handed pitcher WVU has added on Thursday, after the Mountaineers also added Joshua Surigao. Thacker is also the 11th overall commitment for WVU.
Thacker will have three years of eligibility remaining.
