Advertisement
Published Jun 26, 2025
West Virginia adds more players to 2025 official roster
circle avatar
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has continued to add players to the official roster and here is the latest wave to make the list.

This is a collection of their jersey numbers, names, position, measurables and class.

25 WR Armoni Weaver, 5-9, 161, Fr.

27 CB ChaMarryus Bomar, 5-10, 177, Fr.

45 BANDIT MarShon Oxley, 6-2, 214, r-Jr.

46 LB Cam Torbor, 6-3, 242, Fr.

58 BANDIT Keenan Eck, 6-4, 205, r-Jr.

62 OL Phillip Bowser, 6-4, 273, Fr.

Advertisement

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Advertisement