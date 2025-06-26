West Virginia adds more players to 2025 official roster

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has continued to add players to the official roster and here is the latest wave to make the list.

This is a collection of their jersey numbers, names, position, measurables and class.

25 WR Armoni Weaver, 5-9, 161, Fr.

27 CB ChaMarryus Bomar, 5-10, 177, Fr.

45 BANDIT MarShon Oxley, 6-2, 214, r-Jr.

46 LB Cam Torbor, 6-3, 242, Fr.

58 BANDIT Keenan Eck, 6-4, 205, r-Jr.

62 OL Phillip Bowser, 6-4, 273, Fr.