Meet the West Virginia Mountaineers football 2026 commitments

Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2026 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.

Advertisement

Committed: June 23 Dallas (Tx.) South Oak Cliff safety Rickey Giles moved onto the West Virginia radar in April when safeties coach Gabe Franklin extended a scholarship offer and things continued to build from that point. The Lone Star state product took an official visit to Morgantown June 13-15 and committed to the program a little over a week after that. The versatile defensive back is slotted as a safety in the West Virginia scheme and picked the Mountaineers over offers from Utah, Purdue, Oregon State, San Diego State, Boise State, Memphis and a number of others.

2026 safety Giles commits to West Virginia Commitment 101 Highlights

Committed: June 22 Nitro (W.Va.) wide receiver Malachi Thompson had been on the West Virginia radar for quite some time but earned a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers following and impressive performance at the first 7-on-7 camp of the summer. Thompson impressed throughout the event and was offered by wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett. The in-state prospect then took an official visit to Morgantown in late June and committed to the Mountaineers following the experience. Thompson caught 74 passes for 1,590 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior and was selected as the Randy Moss Award winner last year. Thompson also held offers from Ohio, Marshall and more.

2026 WR Thompson commits to West Virginia Commitment 101 2026 in-state WR Thompson competes at West Virginia 7-on-7 Highlights

Committed: June 21 Upper Marlboro (Md.) St. Frances offensive lineman Lamarcus Dillard received an offer from West Virginia early in the process but things heated up when he took an official visit to campus during June. That led to his commitment to the program giving the Mountaineers an athletic interior option that plays the game physically. Dillard picked the Mountaineers over offers from Miami (Fla.), Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, UCF, Syracuse and Boston College, among others.

2026 OL Dillard commits to West Virginia Commitment 101 Highlights

Committed: June 20 Burlington (Ma.) Dexter Southfield wide receiver Charlie Hanafin earned a scholarship offer from West Virginia after an impressive camp performance. Wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett extended a scholarship offer and developed a strong relationship with him. Hanafin took an official visit to campus June 18-20 and announced his commitment to the Mountaineers football program. Hanafin is a talented wide receiver that earned his offer at camp and picked the program over Boston College and a number of others.

2026 WR Hanafin commits to West Virginia Commitment 101 2026 WR Hanafin earns offer from West Virginia Highlights

Committed: June 16 Orlando (Fla.) Evans cornerback Emari Peterson received a scholarship from West Virginia in May during the evaluation period and things progressed from that point. The long, fluid cornerback took an official visit to Morgantown June 13-15 and then announced his commitment to the program following the trip. Peterson was recruited by cornerbacks coach Rod West and also held scholarship offers from Texas A&M, LSU, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, South Florida, Liberty, East Carolina and several others.

2026 Florida CB Peterson commits to West Virginia Commitment 101 Highlights

Committed: June 15 Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow offensive lineman Justyn Lyles received an offer from West Virginia in March after offensive line coach Jack Bicknell. Things picked up from there culminating in his official visit to Morgantown June 13-15 where he committed to the Mountaineers following the trip. Lyles is a long, athletic offensive tackle body that also collected offers from Maryland, Tulsa, Ohio, Miami (Oh.), Marshall, Buffalo, Massachusetts, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green and Ball State, among others.

West Virginia adds commitment from 2026 Ohio OL Lyles Commitment 101 Highlights

Committed: June 15 Niceville (Fla.) wide receiver Robert Stith received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in February and things only continued to build there between the Mountaineers coaching staff and the talented pass catcher. Wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett served as the lead recruiter for Stith and he took an official visit during the June 13-15 weekend. That trip led to a commitment giving the program a big outside wide receiver. Stith selected the program over a number of other offers that included Michigan State, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Kansas State, South Florida, Tulane.

2026 WR Robert Stith announces commitment to West Virginia Commitment 101 2026 WR Robert Stith intrigued by West Virginia offer Highlights

Committed: June 11 West Palm Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Central linebacker Antoine Sharp had been committed to UCF since April but West Virginia remained persistent. That began when the program extended a scholarship offer to Sharp in January from defensive coordinator Zac Alley and continued throughout the spring. The athletic linebacker elected to take an official visit to Morgantown June 6-8 and after the trip flipped his commitment to the Mountaineers. Sharp also held offers from Florida State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Indiana and more. He is coming off a season where he recorded 133 tackles with 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and interception.

2026 Florida LB Antoine Sharp flips commitment to West Virginia Commitment 101 Highlights

Committed: June 9 Montgomery (Ala.) Montgomery Catholic linebacker Miles Khatri received an offer from West Virginia in mid-January after the new coaching staff arrived and things only continued to build from that point. Khatri was offered by nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich and took an official visit to campus June 6-8. The defensive athlete then committed to the Mountaineers giving the program a versatile option. Khatri is coming off a season where he recorded 117 tackles and 4 sacks.

2026 Alabama LB Miles Khatri commits to West Virginia Commitment 101 Highlights

Committed: June 9 Lake Oswego (Ore.) Lakeridge defensive lineman Noah Tishendorf initially committed to Oregon State in March and the Mountaineers offered the following day. From that point forward West Virginia became a major factor in his recruitment led by the efforts of defensive coordinator Zac Alley and defensive assistant Jake Casteel. Alley traveled out to see Tishendorf during the evaluation period and then he scheduled an official visit to campus June 6-8. That trip and his connection with the staff led to him flipping his commitment to the West Virginia football program. Tishendorf is being recruited as a bandit in the Mountaineers scheme and recorded 20 tackles and 11 sacks as a junior.

2026 pass rusher Noah Tishendorf flips commitment to West Virginia Commitment 101 Committed pass rusher Noah Tishendorf talks West Virginia Highlights

Committed: June 9 Moody (Ala.) defensive lineman Cameron Mallory received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in February and things only continued to develop between the two. Defensive line coach William Green served as the lead recruiter and actually recruited Mallory while he was at Jacksonville State. That connection led to an official visit to campus June 6-8 and he would commit to the Mountaineers following the trip. Mallory picked West Virginia over offers from Missouri, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati and a number of others. The Alabama native is coming off a very productive junior season and could fit into several different positions up front.

2026 DL Cam Mallory commits to West Virginia Commitment 101 2026 DL Cameron Mallory adds West Virginia to offer list Highlights

Committed: June 9 Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep offensive lineman Rhett Morris had been on the West Virginia radar since the previous coaching staff but things between the two picked up in the spring with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell visiting him. Morris then scheduled an official visit to Morgantown June 6-8 and committed to the program following the trip. Morris is an interior offensive lineman that selected the Mountaineers over offers from Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Boston College and others. Morris had initially committed to Wake Forest but backed off that pledge and the Mountaineers were able to secure his commitment a few months later.

2026 OL Rhett Morris commits to West Virginia Commitment 101 2026 OL Morris sets spring visit to West Virginia Highlights

Committed: June 9 Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s defensive back Simaj Hill moved squarely on the radar for West Virginia during the evaluation period when cornerbacks coach Rod West stopped by his school. From that point forward Hill became a key target for the Mountaineers and that led to his official visit to campus June 6-8. Hill would then flip his pledge from James Madison to West Virginia giving the program a versatile defensive back that is smooth in coverage. Hill picked the Mountaineers over offers from N.C. State, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Connecticut, Liberty and James Madison.

2026 DB Simaj Hill picks West Virginia Commitment 101 2026 DB Simaj Hill adds West Virginia offer Highlights

Committed: June 8 Fresno (Ca.) Fresno City C.C. defensive back Jaylon Jones moved onto the West Virginia radar in the spring and things heated up further after safeties coach Gabe Franklin stopped in to see him during the evaluation period. The junior college prospect then took an official visit to West Virginia June 6-8 and announced his commitment to the program at the end of the trip. Jones is a versatile cover safety that is coming off a freshman season here he recorded five interceptions. Jones has three years remaining.

JUCO DB Jones commits to West Virginia Commitment 101 Highlights

Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central linebacker Cameron Dwyer has been on the West Virginia target list since early in the process with defensive coordinator Zac Alley offering him a scholarship in January after coming over to the program. The athletic, quick linebacker immediately became a priority for the Mountaineers and developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff. Dwyer collected other offers from Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, South Florida and more but committed to the Mountaineers giving the program a physical linebacker that fits the defensive scheme.

2026 LB Dwyer picks West Virginia Commitment 101 2026 LB Dwyer amped for West Virginia official visit Highlights

Springfield (Oh.) athlete Taj Powell had been on the West Virginia radar for quite some time earning a scholarship offer Jan. 24 and making multiple visits to campus for the junior day event Feb. 1 and then for a spring practice in late March. The Mountaineers had always been high on the list for Powell but that only further increased once he was able to meet with and build a relationship with the coaching staff. Nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich served as the lead recruiter for Powell but several other coaches were involved. The versatile athlete could end up at several different positions on defense ranging from the nickel spot to the sam, but is a long, athletic defender that plays the game with aggression. Picked the Mountaineers over offers from Kentucky and others.

2026 DB Powell commits to West Virginia Commitment 101 2026 DB Powell excited about developing relationship with West Virginia Highlights

Committed: April 10 Bixby (Okla.) defensive back Emory Snyder was offered by West Virginia Feb. 13 and things only continued to progress between the two leading to him taking a visit to campus March 10. That trip only further solidified the Mountaineers on his list and he would commit to the program a month later. Snyder is a long, athletic defensive back that is slated to play nickel for West Virginia although he could move to multiple positions. As a junior, Snyder recorded 45 tackles, 14 pass breakups, 6 interceptions and a forced fumble and drew a number of scholarship offers outside of the Mountaineers. Snyder was recruited by nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich.

2026 DB Snyder commits to West Virginia Commitment 101 2026 DB Snyder impressed with West Virginia offer Highlights

Committed: April 5 West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman quarterback Jyron Hughley already had strong ties to the West Virginia football program and that family connection played a role in committing to the Mountaineers. Hughley is the nephew of JaJuan Seider and also had strong ties with several staff members as well. The Florida quarterback was re-offered by the new West Virginia coaches in January and that was a big moment in his recruitment as the Mountaineers were targeting him as a quarterback. Hughley then took an unofficial visit over the March 29 weekend and would commit a few days later giving the football program a dynamic dual-threat quarterback option.

2026 QB Hughley commits to West Virginia Commitment 101 2026 QB Hughley gets special re-offer from West Virginia Highlights

Committed: February 1 Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller tight end Sam Hamilton had been on the West Virginia radar since the old coaching staff was in place and things only increased once the new staff took over. Holdover Blaine Stewart handled his initial recruitment, but tight ends coach Michael Nysewander assumed the lead role. Hamilton is a versatile two-way tight end that can not only block but catch the football. After taking a visit to the West Virginia junior day Feb. 1, Hamilton committed to the Mountaineers.

2026 TE Hamilton commits to West Virginia Commitment 101 2026 TE Hamilton has a good connection with West Virginia Highlights