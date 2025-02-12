2026 RB Walker talks West Virginia offer

The pair first discussed the history of the school and the recent coaching changes on campus, but then Scott gave Walker some news that he wasn’t necessarily expecting when he extended a scholarship offer.

Georgetown (Tx.) 2026 running back Jett Walker didn’t know what to expect when he first spoke with West Virginia running backs coach Chad Scott.

“The West Virginia offer was definitely a big deal to me because it’s a big school and a great coach gave me an opportunity,” he said.

Scott is targeting Walker as a running back which is what he wants to play at the college level despite some programs talking to him about potentially lining up at linebacker.

This past season he rushed for 2,348 yards and 38 touchdowns while averaging over 10 yards per carry.

“Coach Scott just told me that he liked my elite speed and size combo,” he said.

Walker already knew about the Mountaineers being in the Big 12 Conference the fact that the program has produced some talented players over the years.

But now he hopes to make it to Morgantown at some point either in the spring or the summer to get a look at the school up close. Walker is in the process of trying to figure out exactly where he will visit.

The Texas native wants to find a school that is going to offer a chance to play big time football and surround himself with great coaches on the field as well as strong educational opportunities off it.

“A place I can get a good degree,” he said.