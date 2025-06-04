West Virginia baseball transfer portal tracker

With the regular season over, the transfer portal is heating up around the country, incuding at West Virginia. Multiple players have put their name into the portal, which is a database that allows schools to contact them regarding a transfer, and WVSports.com will track it. It's important to note that because a player is listed in the portal does not mean that they have to transfer out of the program, just that schools can contact them.

Transferred to West Virginia:

Chansen Cole — RHP Cole was a freshman at Newberry College this past season, a Division II school. He pitched just under 90 innings this year, finishing with 97 strikeouts and 21 walks. He is a native of South Carolina, and he pitched at least 5.0 innings in all of his 14 starts except for one. He had a 15-strikeout game in a six-inning performance back in February this season. He also allowed only seven home runs all season.

Paul Schoenfeld — OF Schoenfeld is an outfielder from the Division II ranks, playing at Colorado Mesa University. He is an outfielder who started 56 games this season. In those games, he had 94 hits, not recording a hit in only four games. He hit .420 on the season and had nine home runs and 19 stolen bases to go with 55 runs batted in. He started his career in the junior college ranks, attending Butler Community College. He has spent three seasons at Colorado Mesa, and has hit above .400 in each of the last two seasons.

Transferred from West Virginia:

Jorge Valdes — OF Valdes was a freshman this past season, mostly being utilized in different roles off the bench. He played in 38 total games this season, including two of the three games during WVU's regional run. Valdes is entering before West Virginia travels to face LSU in the Super Regionals. He hit .158 in 19 at-bats this season, coming on late in games for his speed and defensive ability. He is originally from Canada, and he bats from the left side. The decision for Valdes to enter the portal was confirmed to WVSports.Com.

Michael Perazza — OF Perazza was a sophomore at WVU this past season, playing in 21 games and starting 10 of them. He is a left-handed bat, hitting .233 this season with one home run, five RBIs, and six runs scored this season. Perazza also started 15 games for the Mountaineers last season and is a Florida native.

Alex Marot — INF/UTL Marot was a redshirt-freshman this past season, after he did not play in 2024. This season, he started six games, appearing in 17 total. He hit .273 with six RBIs and four runs scored. He is from Rhode Island originally.

Aiden Cody — RHP Cody was a freshman this past season, but redshirted for medical reasons, having surgery in February. He did not play in a game for WVU, and is a right-handed pitcher from New Jersey. Perfect Game ranked him the 22nd-best player in the state when he was a senior in high school.

Carlos Caraballo— RHP Caraballo is a right-handed pitcher from Pennsylvania, and he was a freshman at WVU this past season. He did not appear in a game, who was ranked the 28th-best player overall in the state of Pennsylvania by Perfect Game in the Class of 2024.

Joe Fredericks — LHP Fredericks was a sophomore pitcher at WVU this past season, who has two years of eligibility remaining. In 2024, he appeared in 18 games, tossing 16.0 total innings. This past season, he made four appearances, tossing 2.0 total innings. Fredericks is a native of Virginia.