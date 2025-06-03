Colorado Mesa All-American Paul Schoenfeld commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has added a big bat to its baseball roster with the commitment of Colorado Mesa outfielder Paul Schoenfeld.

A native of Wichita, Kan., Schoenfeld was one of the most productive players in NCAA Division II this season, earning First Team All-Region and Second Team All-American honors from the ABCA. He was also named an All-American by D2CCA, NCBWA, and ABCA, making him a consensus All-American in his final season at Colorado Mesa.

"I feel like the coaches and I created a great connection while being recruited. The opportunity to play close to home in the Big 12 was huge. Just the atmosphere and Morgantown feels like home!," Schoenfeld said.

Schoenfeld wrapped up the year with a .425 batting average, a 28-game hitting streak, and a 35-game reached base streak. He ranked second nationally in Division II with 89 runs and an average of 1.59 runs per game, while also ranking fifth in hits with 94.

Before his standout run at Colorado Mesa, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound lefty began his college career at Butler Community College, where he hit .286 with 9 home runs and 17 stolen bases over 52 games.

Now, he’ll look to bring his on-base ability and consistency to Morgantown as the Mountaineers gear up to rebuild their roster.