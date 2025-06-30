2027 TE Xavier Ratica talks West Virginia stop

Ratica, 6-foot-5, 222-pounds, was impressed with how interesting the campus in Morgantown was and how the city was laid out. He got a full look at what the program had to offer on a tour conducted by tight ends coach Michael Nysewander.

West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West 2027 tight end Xavier Ratica made it to West Virginia for a visit prior to the dead period and left impressed with the experience.

That also included a look at the football facilities as well.

The Rivals three-star prospect received some positive feedback from Nysewander, who also let him know that he needs to refine his route running as well. But overall, the West Virginia offense would be a great fit given his overall skill set.

“I would be a perfect fit in the run game but they want their tight ends to be able to do it all. He just wants to see what I can do on film in the receiving aspect as a tight end,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Ratica as a tight end and the coaching staff was impressed with his blocking abilities as well as how he used his hands.

“He even mentioned how elite they were,” he said.

Ratica plans to come back to West Virginia at some point in the future and overall felt that the trip to campus was a great experience.

“I appreciated all the time that Coach Nysewander spent with me. Overall, I think it had a positive effect on my recruitment and I just enjoyed the experience,” he said.