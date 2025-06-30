West Virginia upgrades secondary experience through transfer portal

The transfer portal can taketh. But it can giveth, too. The latter is exactly what West Virginia has seen occur when it comes to addressing the defensive backs at this stage of the off-season with several veterans added to the program. The Mountaineers have added a total of twelve transfer defensive backs at this stage of the process in South Alabama nickel Jordan Scruggs, Nevada cornerback Michael Coats, Jacksonville State safety Fred Perry, UT Chattanooga safety Jordan Walker, Akron cornerback Devonte Golden-Nelson, Jacksonville State cornerback Derek Carter, Washington safety Justin Harrington, Appalachian State cornerback Jason Chambers, Virginia Union safety William Davis, Akron defensive back Darrian Lewis, Appalachian State cornerback Nick Taylor and West Florida defensive back Ty Crutcher. Each of the twelve outside of Taylor has one season of eligibility remaining and brings not only a lot of on-the-field experience but production with them. And that’s a good thing considering when it comes to returners, West Virginia brings back only Keke Tarnue with 414 snaps and Israel Boyce with 138 snaps at safety and zero of the total snaps at cornerback. Essentially, the Mountaineers must replace the entire back end of the defense with exits either through graduation or the transfer portal and the coaching staff has been working to do just that with nine of the 12 participating in spring ball.

Scruggs was the first addition this off-season after a strong season at South Alabama where he played a total of 662 snaps with 462 of those in the slot. He finished the year with 70 tackles and an interception while grading out at 80.7 overall according to Pro Football Focus. That included stellar marks in run defense at 81.8, tackling at 83.9 and coverage at 80.9 where he permitted just 28 of 46 passes to be completed for 387 yards.

Coats is coming off a season where he earned first-team all-Mountain West honors after recording 41 tackles, 17 passes defended and 4 interceptions while charting elite coverage grades. He allowed just 25 catches on 55 targets for just 328 yards and 2 touchdowns with 4 interceptions. The Mississippi native recorded 13 tackles, 5 passes defended and an interception in his first season with the Wolfpack. Prior to that, Coats was at East Central C.C. where he again posted strong numbers over 21 games despite the fact that he did not play football at the high school level. Coats has played 1,135 snaps over the past two seasons and almost all of that has been at outside corner.

Perry was a standout performer during his three seasons at Jacksonville State where he collected 257 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, 6 forced fumbles, 3 sacks and 2 interceptions across 36 games. He is coming off a season where he notched 110 tackles for the Gamecocks and was a freshman all-American. He finished with a solid grade of 64.5 on defense but was stellar against the run at 86.3. He saw his coverage grades take a dip in 2024 but had been at over 70 during the first two years of his career. Still, the senior is an experienced defensive back that has played in Zac Alley’s defensive scheme and put up major numbers.

Walker is another who has played a lot of football over his five seasons with the Mocs, appearing in over 2,000 snaps. And with that comes a lot of production, as Walker has racked up 147 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 9 passes defended and 4 interceptions across the course of his career. That included this past season where Walker recorded 60 tackles, 7 pass breakups, and 4 tackles and graded out at 75.6 according to Pro Football Focus. He has posted stellar coverage numbers of his career with at least a mark of 72.1 in the past three years and has permitted just 47 of 77 passes to be completed for 280 yards while surrendering just 2 touchdowns to four interceptions. Walker also has plenty of versatility, spending time at free safety, in the box and in the slot giving him opportunities to fill multiple roles.

Golden-Nelson started his career at Memphis where he spent two seasons but appeared in just four games. He then transferred to Akron where he appeared in 29 games over three seasons and played a total of 1,060 snaps. Golden-Nelson recorded 66 tackles, 10 passes defended and a pair of interceptions during his time with the Zips and in 2024 notched 33 tackles, and 7 passes defended. This past season, Golden-Nelson permitted just 31 catches on 50 targets for 375 yards with a touchdown. Over his career, he allowed 49 of 80 passes to be completed for 594 yards with 2 scores and 2 picks. He has spent almost all his snaps at cornerback.

Lewis spent all four years of his career at Akron where he appeared in 36 total games and recorded 205 tackles, 17 passes defended, 10.5 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions as a versatile piece in the defensive secondary. This past season Lewis notched 74 tackles, 7 passes defended and an interception while in 2023 he had 75 tackles, and 3 passes defended. During his first year on the field Lewis recorded 56 tackles, 7 passes defended and an interception along with a sack after a redshirt season. Lewis is a very experienced defensive back with 1,806 defensive snaps over his time on the field at Akron. The Ohio native recorded over 200 tackles and 17 passes defended along with 10.5 tackles for loss and two picks. Lewis played a total of 602 snaps this past season and 432 of those were at slot corner. He also had experience in the box and at wide receiver as well as some limited snaps at free safety. The Ohio native also spent 375 snaps at slot corner the year prior out of his 651 snaps.

Harrington only spent one season at Washington where he appeared in just eight games and recorded a total of three tackles but was used sparingly on defense. But prior to that the North Carolina native was at Oklahoma for three seasons, where he redshirted in one and then appeared in 15 games over two years, where he recorded 29 tackles and a pair of interceptions. He also started two games at the cheetah position in 2023 prior to a season ending injury. Harrington started his career at Bakersfield College where he was one of the top junior college players in his class after recording 97 tackles and 7 interceptions.

Davis spent three seasons with the Panther on the field where he is coming off a season where he recorded 56 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and a pair of interceptions earning first-team all-conference honors at the nickel back position. Over the course of his time at Virginia Union, Davis had a total of 115 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 9 interceptions, 4 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles as a two-year starter. The versatile safety could fill a number of roles in his final season of eligibility and picked the Mountaineers after an official visit to campus.

Chambers only spent one season with Appalachian State where he appeared in 11 games and recorded a total of 38 tackles, 2 passes defended and an interception. Prior to that Chambers was at North Carolina Central where he spent two seasons. In 2023, Chambers was a first-team HBCU all-American after he recorded 41 tackles, 6 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble. For his efforts he was also a finalist for the Aeneas Williams Award, which is given to the top HBCU defensive back in DII. As a freshman Chambers made 27 tackles and broke up a total of seven passes. The North Carolina native is an experienced option.

Carter too has plenty of experience under his belt appearing in 35 games at cornerback during his time with the Gamecocks. Like Perry, he has already played in the defensive scheme and in 2023 was a second-team all-Conference USA selection. Over his three years on the field, Carter has racked up 89 tackles, 10 passes defended and an interception and has permitted just two touchdowns in his coverage in his career.