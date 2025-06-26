West Virginia adds LHP from Hawaii out of the transfer portal

West Virginia baseball added Joshua Surigao out of the transfer portal.

Surigao announced the move on social media and is coming to WVU from Hawaii, where he was a freshman this past season.

He only made two appearances this past season, tossing 1.2 total innings, allowing no runs, one hit, two walks, while he had four strikeouts.

Surigao stands at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, and is originally a native of South Carolina. In the 2024 class, he was the third-best overall LHP in South Carolina, according to Perfect Game, while he was the 158th overall LHP in the entire class.

This summer, Surigao is playing in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, and through his first six appearances, he has 12 strikeouts in six innings pitched.

His fastball seems to sit in the lower 90s, but he's able to fill a need of left-handed pitching for the Mountaineers. WVU lost Griffin Kirn, and their only reliable lefty arm out of the bullpen this past season was Ben McDougal. While WVU also expects to have Maxx Yehl back next season, Surigao continues to add depth to the Mountaineer pitching staff.

Surigao will have three years of eligibility remaining.