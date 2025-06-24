West Virginia adds D3's top-rated catcher in Michael Smosna

West Virginia has added another proven bat to its baseball roster with the commitment of McMurry catcher Michael Smosna.

Smosna was named the 2025 SCAC Player of the Year after batting .439 with seven triples and eight home runs this past season. The right-handed hitter is the top-rated Division III catcher according to 64Analytics and brings a track record of production at the plate.

Originally from Lubbock, Texas, the 6-foot, 195-pound Smosna earned All-ASC honorable mention as a freshman in 2023 and was a two-time all-district performer in high school at Lubbock Cooper.

He becomes the latest transfer addition to a WVU roster that has been aggressive in finding talent across all levels of college baseball. Smosna is majoring in entrepreneurship and has aspirations of playing professionally.