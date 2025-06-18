WVU adds power-hitting catcher John Lemm from the transfer portal

West Virginia baseball added catcher John Lemm from Southern Illinois University.

Lemm was the 160th overall ranked prospect according to 64Analytics, as he was a junior this past season. He batted .272 this past season with 19 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 56 runs scored. He had 36 strikeouts in 180 at-bats as well.

Lemm started his career at South Suburban Community College in Illinois before transferring to SIU. Lemm brings power from the left side of the plate to the Mountaineers and is a likely replacement of Logan Sauve, who is draft eligible for the second-straight season.

Lemm is originally from Australia, and is listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds.