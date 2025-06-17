Schoenfeld ready to make the jump from the Division II ranks to WVU

West Virginia commit Paul Schoenfeld is ready to feel right at home in the Big 12 after recently committing to the Mountaineers.

Schoenfeld comes to West Virginia from Colorado Mesa, where he was a consensus All-American. An outfielder, Schoenfeld hit .420 this season with nine home runs, 55 RBIs, and 89 runs scored.

"I had a pretty good season. I learned a ton and stayed healthy. That team had a ton of talent and heart, we just came up short in the playoffs," Schoenfeld said.

He spent three seasons at Colorado Mesa, and before that, he spent one year at Butler Community College.

A coach at Mesa had a connection with WVU assistant Jimmy Roesinger. West Virginia was one of the first schools to contact Schoenfeld in the transfer portal.

"They were one of the first schools to reach out, and we made a great connection. I love the way they coach and how they handle business," Schoenfeld said.

When in the portal, Schoenfeld wanted to stay in the Big 12 geographic region so his family could be able to watch him play. A native of Wichita, Kansas, Schoenfeld said playing in a place that his family could watch mattered to him.

"Playing in the Big 12 was big on the list because of the opportunity for my family to come out to road games. The conversations were outstanding and loved everything they had to say about the program," Schoenfeld said.

Schoenfeld has one year of eligibility remaining and wants to just be able to fit in as he's now in a bigger program, and just wants to win.

"My goals entering my last year of college ball is to be a sponge. I want to learn from my coaching staff and teammates who have been deep into the playoffs and know what it takes to win," Schoenfeld said.