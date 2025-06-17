2026 four-star WR Jasen Lopez talks West Virginia visit, plans

“Kind of going up there we underestimated it as far as the area and things like that. It really surprised us. I thought the facilities were really nice and just the people there,” he said.

Lopez, 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, visited Morgantown June 6-8 and he and his family were able to get an actual feel for the campus and how he could fit into it.

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna 2026 wide receiver Jasen Lopez came into his official visit to West Virginia not knowing what to expect.

During the course of the visit, Lopez was able to meet with academic officials to learn more on that side while also getting an idea on the strength and conditioning program. One of the things that caught his attention was the technology being used in the weight room.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect spent the majority of his time with inside wide receivers coach Logan Bradley and senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett.

The two coaches laid out a clear plan for how he would be utilized in the scheme and the success that head coach Rich Rodriguez has had with the slot positions over the years.

“They’ve had a lot of great slots do big things in their offense. Those are their playmakers and they said I could play outside and slot. They like getting the ball on jet sweeps and option routes,” he said.

Lopez was also able to meet Rodriguez and was impressed with how he carries himself.

“I think he’s a great guy and super down to Earth. He’s a cool guy to be around,” he said.

Lopez also enjoyed being able to spend time with the players and was hosted on the trip by inside wide receiver Rodney Gallagher.

It was a visit that Lopez is glad that he made because it gave him some real insight into what living and playing at West Virginia would be like.

“Just getting up there and seeing how it looks was a big thing for me and my family. Actually getting on campus and being able to see it was something we appreciated,” he said.

Lopez visited N.C. State prior to his trip to West Virginia and since has been to both Georgia Tech and Florida State. He will wrap up his summer visit schedule with a trip to Miami this weekend.

At this stage, Lopez wants to make a college decision either in July or August but admitted that he’s not in a rush to do so at this stage. He’s also remaining in contact with some coaches from schools that he didn’t take official visits to as well.

But Lopez is glad that he was able to check off a visit to Morgantown to see it all for himself.

“It was a good time overall,” he said.