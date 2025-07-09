2027 OL Chris Campbell thrilled with West Virginia offer

That’s because the Mountaineers became the first program from the power four level to make the leap.

To say that Memphis (Tn.) Southwind 2027 offensive lineman Chris Campbell was excited to receive an offer from West Virginia would be an understatement.

“My first reaction to the West Virginia offer was amazing. It made me want to grind even more for big offers like that,” Campbell said.

Campbell, 6-foot-4, 305-pounds, found out about the news after speaking with assistant offensive line coach Derek Dressler who got right down to business about the news.

“He sounded like a great guy and just a hype coach in general,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting Campbell as a right guard and that’s where he plays at the high school level.

The plan is for Campbell to make his way to Morgantown now that he has an offer in hand in order to learn more about the school and how he could fit into the program.

“West Virginia looks like an amazing school to go look at,” he said.

Campbell also wants to visit Memphis as well to see what the Tigers football program is all about.

The most important thing for Campbell will be finding a coaching staff he is comfortable with and will treat him like family. And so far West Virginia has made a good impression.

“West Virginia passes that test,” he said.