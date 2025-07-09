Lessons learned helped mold Alley in coordinator role

Zac Alley has experienced a lot of formative moments in his college coaching career.

But his experience at Boise State is one that played a key role in helping to mold him into what he has become as a young, innovative defensive coordinator.

That’s because when Alley was on staff with the Broncos from 2019-20 he learned some valuable lessons that he has taken with him to every other stop along the way.

The first was when they took on BYU in 2020 and starting Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson hadn’t been sacked many times at all that season coming into the game, but the Broncos were able to get to him three times in the first half.

However, in the second BYU made adjustments and changed up how they were running the offense and as a staff the Broncos didn’t have any more bullets in the chamber to counter.

“We called everything we got. And I remember think to myself if I ever have an opportunity to be the guy, I will never say that stuff, you know,” Alley told the 3 Guys Before the Game Podcast. “Like I’m going to have more bullets. Have something else to come at you with that you haven’t seen or haven’t prepared for because we have to have answers to their answers all the time.”

Coincidentally, Alley has become known for his versatility and diversity in his defensive schemes. It’s a multiple attack that will utilize a lot of different presentations.

Alley, who coached inside linebackers and then outside linebackers in his two seasons with the program, also discovered more about himself in that second season as well. That’s because in addition to his duties on defense, he was charged with being the co-special teams coordinator and that helped to alter his mindset.

That’s because when he had to call it and prepare for an understanding of how the opposition is scheming you up and vice versa it gave him the confidence that he could handle the responsibility.

“I would say that was probably the role that made me believe I can run the room,” he said.