West Virginia football future schedules coming into focus?

And with the Big 12 Conference sticking to a nine-game league schedule we look at what the future slates look like for the Mountaineers playing three non-conference games for the foreseeable future.

West Virginia is piecing together what the non-conference schedule will look like.

Robert Morris will be traveling to Morgantown Aug. 30 to open the 2025 season. The Mountaineers will then head to Ohio Sept. 6 as part of a three game deal which includes two in Morgantown and West Virginia already had a home-game scheduled with Pittsburgh set for Sept. 13, 2025.

From 2025-2030 the entire non-conference slate has already been filled out.

Pittsburgh and West Virginia are set to play the fourth in a four games series in Morgantown in 2025.

The two have met a total of 107 times with Pittsburgh holding the 62-40-3 series edge, although the Mountaineers have won 15 of the last 23 on the gridiron.

The addition of Robert Morris (Aug. 30) and the road trip to Ohio (Sept. 6) to the 2025 schedule fills the slate along with the final game of the Pittsburgh series (Sept. 13).

Moving onto to 2026, 2027 and 2028, there is a home-and-home series with Alabama beginning in Morgantown Sept. 5, 2026 and then Sept. 4, 2027 in Tuscaloosa.

The 2026 slate also features a home match up with FCS opponent UT-Martin Sept. 12, 2026 as a neutral site meeting in Charlotte against Virginia set for Sept. 19, 2026.

The 2027 will include that trip to Alabama and home matchups against VMI (Sept. 11) and Ohio (Sept. 18).

The 2028 schedule will open with a neutral site matchup with Tennessee in Charlotte set for Sept. 2, then a home contest against Youngstown State Sept. 9 before hosting Akron at Mountaineer Field Sept. 16.

The 2029 season will begin with the conclusion of the Ohio series Sept. 1 before the renewal of another four-game home and home with Pittsburgh giving the Mountaineers a marquee rivalry matchup locked into the slate. That first matchup of the four game set will be played Sept. 8 on the road before the non-conference schedule closes at home against Robert Morris Sept. 15, 2029.

The Mountaineers also have booked the 2030 slate with all three games at home beginning with Rhode Island (Aug. 31), then Pittsburgh (Sept. 7) before closing with Akron Sept. 14.

The 2031 slate now features an Aug. 30 opener against VMI and then a road game at Pittsburgh the following weekend Sept. 6.

On top of that there will be another Charlotte neutral site game against Virginia set for 2032 which is set to be played Sept. 4 and the final game of the scheduled Pittsburgh series set for Sept. 11 in Morgantown.

All in all, there will be games split between hosting with Pittsburgh, Alabama (2) and that neutral games in Charlotte with one against Tennessee and two against Virginia.

The trip to Ohio along with the Akron series and the various FCS programs help to round out the schedules as of today providing a nice balance between power four regional games, power four opponents and a lighter matchups.

It meets the requirements that athletic director Wren Baker suggested to WVSports.com when he sat down with us after taking the job.

“When you’re playing nine conference games it’s really important you feel you can go 2-1, 3-0 in that non-conference schedule,” Baker said.

The slate is a nice mix of closer regional opponents which could obviously change depending on how things continue to evolve but for now things are coming together.