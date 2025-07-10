Change has been a constant for West Virginia football

The roster churn for the West Virginia football program has continued at a rapid pace.

The one constant thus far has been the fact it has changed.

A total of 36 players, 24 of whom were previously on scholarship, exited the football program following spring football, which aligned with the comments of the coaches throughout the spring.

But the Mountaineers coaching staff has been equally aggressive when it comes to backfilling those spots with 24 additions already spread between 22 transfers and a pair of junior college players.

Those positions addressed include offensive linemen, defensive linemen, defensive backs, running backs, wide receivers, linebackers, tight end and even a kicker. Essentially, almost every spot on the roster, which is what head coach Rich Rodriguez said would occur at the end of the spring.

In total, the football program has added a total of 53 transfers since Rodriguez took over the football program in December, although three of those have since left. That total in one off-season has almost surpassed the total for Neal Brown's entire tenure of 56.

The previous destinations for those transfers range from the Power Four to Group of Five to FCS and even Division II prospects, as the coaches have been casting a wide net to fill needs.

Just looking at the various positions the coaching staff has added 2 quarterbacks, 3 running backs, 9 wide receivers, 3 tight ends, 11 offensive line, 2 defensive linemen, 6 linebackers or bandits,, 5 safeties or nickels, 7 cornerbacks and 2 specialists.

Or essentially a whole lot of transfer additions.

That total doesn’t even include five junior college prospects and eight freshmen who weren’t recruited by the previous coaching staff. That’s a total of 64 new players at this stage and the work isn’t done.

The Mountaineers are still actively targeting several spots and it’s clear that no door has truly ever been shut this off-season at offensive line, defensive back, defensive line or other spots across the roster.

West Virginia has now gotten the roster back up to 116 total slots after it took a dip following the end of spring ball and with the transfer portal now closed we’re getting closer to what the final product could be like this fall when it all gels together.

The finish line seems to be within sight but we’re not quite there yet.