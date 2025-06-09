WVU baseball adds infielder Matt Ineich from the transfer portal

West Virginia baseball has added infielder Matt Ineich, a second baseman from the transfer portal.

Ineich was a true freshman at Ohio this past season, where he earned All-MAC Second Team honors. This past season he played in played and started in 36 games, as he got hurt towards the end of the season.

He hit .387 on the season with three home runs and 25 RBIs this year. He scored 28 runs this season, as he also swiped nine bases in 14 stolen base attempts.

Ineich had little amounts of swing and miss, tallying 11 total strikeouts this season. He was second in the conference in batting average and seventh in on-base percentage. He primarily played second base for the Bobcats this past season.

He is originally from Michigan, a native of South Lyon. He attended Detroit Catholic Central in high school. He will also have three years of eligibility remaining.